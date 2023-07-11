MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $53.00 High

After finishing at $50.83 in the prior trading day, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) closed at $49.33, down -2.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540101 shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Chen Bihua bought 800,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,000,000 led to the insider holds 4,927,100 shares of the business.

Chen Bihua bought 450,000 shares of MLTX for $20,535,012 on Jun 26. The 10% Owner now owns 4,127,100 shares after completing the transaction at $45.63 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Chen Bihua, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 238,511 shares for $21.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,175,999 and bolstered with 3,677,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.55B and an Enterprise Value of 2.49B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $55.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 715.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.90M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 30.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$2.74.