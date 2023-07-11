Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed at $6.67 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100704 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.62B and an Enterprise Value of 7.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTCO traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 754.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 686.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 686.62M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 828.29k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.77B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.25B and the low estimate is $6.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.