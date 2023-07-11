Neonode Inc. (NEON) Stock Closes down -35.20% on Monday Trading

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) closed the day trading at $4.75 down -35.20% from the previous closing price of $7.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1671158 shares were traded. NEON stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on November 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEON now has a Market Capitalization of 72.96M and an Enterprise Value of 52.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEON has reached a high of $14.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.5942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5666.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEON traded about 48.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEON traded about 211.41k shares per day. A total of 15.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.39M. Insiders hold about 33.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 121.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 243.24k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Neonode Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, an increase of 64.50% over than the figure of $57.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.67M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.