NET (Cloudflare Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed the day trading at $65.48 up 5.00% from the previous closing price of $62.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4225390 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 570.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $63.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,313,126 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $3,285,943 on Jul 06. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 10,716 shares after completing the transaction at $62.73 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $64.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,391,756 and left with 10,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 21.73B and an Enterprise Value of 21.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -321.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $80.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NET traded about 5.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NET traded about 2.84M shares per day. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.38M with a Short Ratio of 18.38M, compared to 20.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $305.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.41M, an increase of 31.40% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.