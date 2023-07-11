Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock Closes up 0.23% on Monday Trading

After finishing at $8.87 in the prior trading day, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at $8.89, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3845546 shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Erceg Mark J bought 90,585 shares for $9.98 per share. The transaction valued at 904,038 led to the insider holds 243,725 shares of the business.

Erceg Mark J bought 9,515 shares of NWL for $95,055 on May 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 153,140 shares after completing the transaction at $9.99 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Erceg Mark J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 48,643 shares for $12.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,117 and bolstered with 143,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.68B and an Enterprise Value of 9.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $21.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 413.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 26.12M with a Short Ratio of 26.12M, compared to 28.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 192.89% for NWL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53B, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.46B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.13B and the low estimate is $8.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.