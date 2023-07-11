Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Stock Price Peaks at $19.57 During Trading

The closing price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was $19.34 for the day, down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $19.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3858645 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Redwine Farrell B. sold 33,364 shares for $20.37 per share. The transaction valued at 679,561 led to the insider holds 26,564 shares of the business.

Bariquit Teri sold 25,000 shares of JWN for $487,825 on Jun 09. The Chief Merchandising Officer now owns 56,853 shares after completing the transaction at $19.51 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Worzel Ken, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 601,528 and left with 125,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 7.05B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 175.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $27.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.24.

Shares Statistics:

JWN traded an average of 4.98M shares per day over the past three months and 3.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.49M with a Short Ratio of 19.49M, compared to 21.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.07% and a Short% of Float of 15.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, JWN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 595.70% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.09B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.