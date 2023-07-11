Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2261 Before Closing at $0.23

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535532 shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2348 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2261.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 121.65M and an Enterprise Value of 114.97M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAK is 1.12, which has changed by -1,481.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2336.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAK has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 809.37k over the past ten days. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 9.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.