Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Stock Closes up 3.07% on Monday Trading

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed the day trading at $5.04 up 3.07% from the previous closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890409 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCUL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 83,397 led to the insider holds 446,281 shares of the business.

Notman Donald sold 6,476 shares of OCUL for $27,458 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,387 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ozden Rabia Gurses, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,416 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 27,204 and left with 101,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUL now has a Market Capitalization of 390.72M and an Enterprise Value of 376.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $7.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCUL traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCUL traded about 869.66k shares per day. A total of 77.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 5.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 9.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$1.38.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $14.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.8M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.27M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.87M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.49M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.