On Holding AG (ONON) Records 2.55% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) was $32.23 for the day, up 2.55% from the previous closing price of $31.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2205808 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 10.23B and an Enterprise Value of 9.95B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $34.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.45.

Shares Statistics:

ONON traded an average of 4.37M shares per day over the past three months and 3.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.32M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 17.97M, compared to 14.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.