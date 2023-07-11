Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Records 6.93 million Shares Traded, Reaches $115.03 High

After finishing at $114.61 in the prior trading day, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) closed at $114.38, down -0.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6925134 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 84.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 80.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $120 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Smith Maria sold 3,680 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 423,200 led to the insider holds 16,600 shares of the business.

Smith Maria sold 1,320 shares of ORCL for $154,150 on Jul 05. The EVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 20,280 shares after completing the transaction at $116.78 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 1,750,000 shares for $118.79 each. As a result, the insider received 207,880,605 and left with 1,145,732,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCL now has a Market Capitalization of 310.46B and an Enterprise Value of 390.75B. As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 285.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $127.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Insiders hold about 42.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.97M with a Short Ratio of 16.97M, compared to 14.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ORCL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.44, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $12.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.57B to a low estimate of $12.38B. As of the current estimate, Oracle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.45B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.95B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.05B and the low estimate is $55.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.