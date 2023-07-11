Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Stock Price Peaks at $19.29 During Trading

The closing price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) was $19.26 for the day, down -5.87% from the previous closing price of $20.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1914478 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Trigg Leslie sold 20,000 shares for $20.90 per share. The transaction valued at 417,944 led to the insider holds 409,489 shares of the business.

Ahmed Nabeel sold 990 shares of OM for $21,483 on Jul 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 91,726 shares after completing the transaction at $21.70 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Brottem John L., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,414 shares for $21.97 each. As a result, the insider received 31,066 and left with 58,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OM now has a Market Capitalization of 948.13M and an Enterprise Value of 801.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.94.

Shares Statistics:

OM traded an average of 439.75K shares per day over the past three months and 520.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.74% stake in the company. Shares short for OM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.18M, compared to 7.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.59% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$3.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.37M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.06M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.56M, an increase of 35.30% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.38M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.94M and the low estimate is $190.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.