Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $36.41

As of close of business last night, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.41, down -3.91% from its previous closing price of $37.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666425 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Riker Lauren Bullaro sold 643 shares for $38.91 per share. The transaction valued at 25,019 led to the insider holds 22,687 shares of the business.

Riker Lauren Bullaro sold 6,366 shares of PCRX for $244,606 on Jun 14. The Senior Vice President, Finance now owns 22,687 shares after completing the transaction at $38.42 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Williams Kristen Marie, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 6,467 shares for $37.03 each. As a result, the insider received 239,473 and left with 25,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $59.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCRX traded 574.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 546.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 11.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $177.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.3M to a low estimate of $173.49M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.41M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.4M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.82M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816M and the low estimate is $739.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.