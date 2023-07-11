PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $9.24 in the prior trading day, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed at $9.37, up 1.41%. On the day, 2062094 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, New Street on June 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 2.49B. As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 324.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 6.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $845.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $856.34M to a low estimate of $832.39M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $731.44M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $879.28M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $919.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $849.47M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.