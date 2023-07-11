Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Shares Decline by -0.75% to Close at $30.27

As of close of business last night, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s stock clocked out at $30.27, down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $30.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694113 shares were traded. PBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBA now has a Market Capitalization of 16.67B and an Enterprise Value of 25.16B. As of this moment, Pembina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBA is 1.26, which has changed by -1,395.68% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBA has reached a high of $38.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBA traded 723.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 550.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 549.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.44% stake in the company. Shares short for PBA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.18M with a Short Ratio of 19.18M, compared to 13.63M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.32B, an estimated decrease of -28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.58B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.93B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.