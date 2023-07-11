Precigen Inc. (PGEN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at $1.09 in the last session, down -1.80% from day before closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953807 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,999 led to the insider holds 31,129,164 shares of the business.

Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 28,571 shares of PGEN for $49,999 on Jan 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, bought 28,571 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 381,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 278.48M and an Enterprise Value of 196.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4691.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGEN traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 944.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 10.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

