Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) closed at $1.86 in the last session, up 3.33% from day before closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986343 shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 155,815 led to the insider holds 174,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLX now has a Market Capitalization of 133.14M and an Enterprise Value of 133.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 93.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7153.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLX traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.75M. Insiders hold about 11.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 8.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.39% and a Short% of Float of 10.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.64M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.12M and the low estimate is $90.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.