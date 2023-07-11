Samsara Inc. (IOT) Records 3.26 million Shares Traded, Reaches $27.65 High

After finishing at $26.26 in the prior trading day, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $27.25, up 3.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3261065 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Bicket John sold 90,295 shares for $26.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,422,616 led to the insider holds 736,264 shares of the business.

Biswas Sanjit sold 89,800 shares of IOT for $2,409,128 on Jul 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 764,119 shares after completing the transaction at $26.83 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Phillips Dominic, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,249 shares for $27.05 each. As a result, the insider received 196,112 and left with 2,273,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 14.40B and an Enterprise Value of 13.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -54.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $30.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 526.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.08M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.64M with a Short Ratio of 11.64M, compared to 9.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $207.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $208.66M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.52M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.5M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.