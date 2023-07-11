Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Stock Closes up 1.79% on Monday Trading

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) closed the day trading at $1.71 up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685685 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHCR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHCR now has a Market Capitalization of 611.19M and an Enterprise Value of 459.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHCR has reached a high of $2.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8908.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHCR traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHCR traded about 876.64k shares per day. A total of 352.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHCR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.53M, compared to 7.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

