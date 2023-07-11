Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Stock Price Peaks at $2.2500 During Trading

The closing price of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) was $1.96 for the day, down -5.77% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697460 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Venkata Maruthi JD bought 57,423 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 75,109 led to the insider holds 1,974,059 shares of the business.

Venkata Maruthi JD bought 5,135 shares of SFT for $6,911 on Apr 13. The 10% Owner now owns 1,917,240 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Venkata Maruthi JD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 604 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 837 and left with 1,916,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFT now has a Market Capitalization of 33.24M and an Enterprise Value of 194.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $15.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6649.

Shares Statistics:

SFT traded an average of 162.41K shares per day over the past three months and 150.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.63M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.16 and a low estimate of -$2.16, while EPS last year was -$6.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.26, with high estimates of -$2.26 and low estimates of -$2.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.41 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.41. EPS for the following year is -$4.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$8.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Shift Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.73M, an estimated decrease of -73.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.61M, a decrease of -55.10% over than the figure of -$73.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.75M, down -60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $424M and the low estimate is $377.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.