Shineco Inc. (SISI) Stock Price Peaks at $0.6928 During Trading

The closing price of Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) was $0.34 for the day, up 6.97% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25247957 shares were traded. SISI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6928 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3418.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SISI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SISI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.28M and an Enterprise Value of 9.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SISI has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9039.

Shares Statistics:

SISI traded an average of 76.18K shares per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SISI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 4.66k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.