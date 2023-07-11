Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Rise 3.60% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.61

The price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $4.61 in the last session, up 3.60% from day before closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17397263 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 335.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hickenlooper Robin S sold 11,000 shares for $3.81 per share. The transaction valued at 41,910 led to the insider holds 94,765 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina sold 14,207 shares of SIRI for $53,134 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 129,053 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Salen Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 288,568 and left with 93,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 17.83B and an Enterprise Value of 27.65B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9390.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIRI traded on average about 16.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 194.28M with a Short Ratio of 194.28M, compared to 193.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 30.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 0.10, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.