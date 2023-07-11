Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) was $30.31 for the day, up 1.58% from the previous closing price of $29.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136509 shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.05B and an Enterprise Value of 15.57B. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $33.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.97.

Shares Statistics:

SNN traded an average of 904.94K shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 436.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.3M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, SNN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 148.60% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.