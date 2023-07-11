Snap Inc. (SNAP) Records 0.86% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) was $11.78 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $11.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20122753 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 368.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares for $11.87 per share. The transaction valued at 154,336 led to the insider holds 491,517 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 48,666 shares of SNAP for $518,127 on Jun 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,080,227 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Hunter Jerry James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 75,534 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider received 794,776 and left with 4,542,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 18.87B and an Enterprise Value of 18.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

SNAP traded an average of 26.23M shares per day over the past three months and 23.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 63.93M with a Short Ratio of 63.93M, compared to 60.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 32 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.