Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) was $169.65 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $170.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6845975 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Slootman Frank sold 2,120 shares for $175.50 per share. The transaction valued at 372,058 led to the insider holds 185,683 shares of the business.

Briggs Teresa sold 1,109 shares of SNOW for $188,807 on Jul 06. The Director now owns 2,803 shares after completing the transaction at $170.25 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Slootman Frank, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 8,834 shares for $173.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,528,314 and left with 185,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 55.29B and an Enterprise Value of 51.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $205.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.07.

Shares Statistics:

SNOW traded an average of 6.35M shares per day over the past three months and 7.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.75M with a Short Ratio of 13.75M, compared to 12.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 39 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 33 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $689.3M to a low estimate of $654.45M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.25M, an estimated increase of 33.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.