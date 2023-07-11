SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) was $264.99 for the day, up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $258.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727820 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $266.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SEDG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 390.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $375 from $305 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Adest Meir sold 300 shares for $302.17 per share. The transaction valued at 90,650 led to the insider holds 126,624 shares of the business.

Faier Ronen sold 57 shares of SEDG for $16,710 on Jun 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 72,539 shares after completing the transaction at $293.16 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the VP, Core Technologies of the company, sold 57 shares for $293.16 each. As a result, the insider received 16,710 and left with 126,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.93B and an Enterprise Value of 14.53B. As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 279.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 283.75.

Shares Statistics:

SEDG traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 2.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.4 and $8.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.99. EPS for the following year is $12.67, with 28 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $7.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $937.5M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $727.77M, an estimated increase of 36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 27.00% less than the figure of $36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960.4M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.