Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) closed at $29.67 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $29.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1489452 shares were traded. SPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Ward Damon Christopher sold 685 shares for $34.45 per share. The transaction valued at 23,598 led to the insider holds 10,182 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $13,145 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 17,641 shares after completing the transaction at $26.29 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider received 14,775 and left with 18,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 6.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $38.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPR traded on average about 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.47M, compared to 8.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$2.1, while EPS last year was -$1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.43 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.03B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.89B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.