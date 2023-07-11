Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) closed at $14.00 in the last session, up 1.60% from day before closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1909842 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TALO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares for $13.47 per share. The transaction valued at 336,790 led to the insider holds 15,120,372 shares of the business.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL sold 25,003 shares of TALO for $336,790 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 15,120,372 shares after completing the transaction at $13.47 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 363,804 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 5,275,158 and left with 15,145,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 2.78B. As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $22.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TALO traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.33M with a Short Ratio of 10.33M, compared to 9.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $373.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.9M to a low estimate of $348M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $519.09M, an estimated decrease of -28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.56M, an increase of 20.10% over than the figure of -$28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.