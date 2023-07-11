Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Stock Price Peaks at $13.59 During Trading

The closing price of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) was $13.55 for the day, up 5.94% from the previous closing price of $12.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984025 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Kalamaras Eric sold 7,970 shares for $16.56 per share. The transaction valued at 131,983 led to the insider holds 25,969 shares of the business.

Kalamaras Eric sold 47,195 shares of TH for $780,605 on Jun 09. The EVP and CFO now owns 33,939 shares after completing the transaction at $16.54 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Vlacich Jason Paul, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 48,000 shares for $16.62 each. As a result, the insider received 797,520 and left with 22,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.32.

Shares Statistics:

TH traded an average of 557.62K shares per day over the past three months and 592.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 6.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 37.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.1M to a low estimate of $134.1M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp.’s year-ago sales were $109.65M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $571.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $545M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $501.99M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $459.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.