Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) was $23.83 for the day, up 5.58% from the previous closing price of $22.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6085345 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $24.61 per share. The transaction valued at 24,610 led to the insider holds 23,283 shares of the business.

Murthy Mala sold 6,241 shares of TDOC for $152,162 on Jun 02. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 44,716 shares after completing the transaction at $24.38 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Jensen Claus Torp, who serves as the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of the company, sold 4,635 shares for $24.38 each. As a result, the insider received 113,006 and left with 26,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.27.

Shares Statistics:

TDOC traded an average of 3.90M shares per day over the past three months and 4.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.33M with a Short Ratio of 25.33M, compared to 26.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.48% and a Short% of Float of 17.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$19.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.7M to a low estimate of $641.28M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.38M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.51M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $656M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.