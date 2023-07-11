Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) was $8.61 for the day, down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $8.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012780 shares were traded. VIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIV now has a Market Capitalization of 14.43B and an Enterprise Value of 17.92B. As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

VIV traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.32M. Insiders hold about 88.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 3.95M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.06, VIV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.54B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.