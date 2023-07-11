The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) closed at $13.78 down -9.82% from its previous closing price of $15.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610944 shares were traded. AAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Robinson John W sold 21,072 shares for $14.09 per share. The transaction valued at 296,904 led to the insider holds 295,532 shares of the business.

Robinson John W sold 3,928 shares of AAN for $54,992 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 316,604 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAN now has a Market Capitalization of 425.92M and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAN has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAN has traded an average of 326.61K shares per day and 326.25k over the past ten days. A total of 30.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AAN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAN is 0.50, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $539.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $546.27M to a low estimate of $526.9M. As of the current estimate, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.38M, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.79M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.92M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.