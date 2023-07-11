The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) closed the day trading at $12.45 down -2.51% from the previous closing price of $12.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1274401 shares were traded. NAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAPA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 6,000,000 shares for $15.35 per share. The transaction valued at 92,100,000 led to the insider holds 62,147,261 shares of the business.

Sullivan Sean B.A. sold 26,081 shares of NAPA for $403,105 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 135,651 shares after completing the transaction at $15.46 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Przybylinski Pete, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,059 shares for $15.46 each. As a result, the insider received 402,771 and left with 388,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.64B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAPA traded about 740.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAPA traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 115.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.06M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $100.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101M to a low estimate of $99.1M. As of the current estimate, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.01M, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.51M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.1M and the low estimate is $430.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.