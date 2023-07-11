The name BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) was $34.95 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $34.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749239 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 185.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 210.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when VITALE ROBERT V sold 15,000 shares for $35.82 per share. The transaction valued at 537,261 led to the insider holds 230,054 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRBR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.59B. As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $37.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.60.

Shares Statistics:

BRBR traded an average of 997.90K shares per day over the past three months and 781.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 4.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.9M to a low estimate of $426.19M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.6M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.81M, an increase of 19.90% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $472M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.53M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.