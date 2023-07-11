The RealReal Inc. (REAL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) closed at $2.21 in the last session, up 2.31% from day before closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4362543 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when KROLIK ROBERT J sold 11,700 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 20,475 led to the insider holds 50,197 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares of REAL for $19,395 on Nov 22. The President now owns 642,838 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Sahi Levesque Rati, who serves as the President of the company, sold 11,787 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 17,359 and left with 656,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 221.39M and an Enterprise Value of 562.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $3.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4464.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REAL traded on average about 3.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.57M with a Short Ratio of 13.57M, compared to 11.64M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.55% and a Short% of Float of 14.76%.

Earnings Estimates

