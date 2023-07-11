There is a good chance Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Kenvue Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.25, up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $25.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2121159 shares were traded. KVUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KVUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares for $26.26 per share. The transaction valued at 525,232 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVUE now has a Market Capitalization of 48.35B and an Enterprise Value of 54.45B. As of this moment, Kenvue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVUE has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KVUE traded 5.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Shares short for KVUE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 2.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $16.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.