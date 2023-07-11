There Is Still Room For SunPower Corporation (SPWR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed at $9.35 in the last session, up 2.86% from day before closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5358029 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Faricy Peter bought 7,500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,686 led to the insider holds 177,458 shares of the business.

Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares of SPWR for $77,042 on Nov 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,181 shares after completing the transaction at $22.01 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sial Manavendra, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 each. As a result, the insider received 665,668 and left with 50,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPWR traded on average about 4.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 13.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $489.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $613.05M to a low estimate of $338M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $414.1M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.5M, an increase of 31.20% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $644.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $484.57M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.