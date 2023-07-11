There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK).

The closing price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) was $13.41 for the day, down -2.33% from the previous closing price of $13.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575953 shares were traded. GNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when REGAN ARTHUR L sold 9,423 shares for $14.03 per share. The transaction valued at 132,205 led to the insider holds 99,671 shares of the business.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 14,164 shares of GNK for $274,765 on Feb 27. The CEO, President, and Secretary now owns 431,024 shares after completing the transaction at $19.40 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Zafolias Apostolos, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,266 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider received 43,943 and left with 23,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNK now has a Market Capitalization of 570.03M and an Enterprise Value of 687.90M. As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.17.

Shares Statistics:

GNK traded an average of 836.63K shares per day over the past three months and 670.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, GNK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.06%. The current Payout Ratio is 91.40% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.73 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.81M to a low estimate of $62.24M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $105.3M, an estimated decrease of -32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.53M, a decrease of -22.30% over than the figure of -$32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.05M, down -16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $492.54M and the low estimate is $269M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.