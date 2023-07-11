There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

The price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -3.86% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0165 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647124 shares were traded. VEDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3738.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEDU now has a Market Capitalization of 16.13M and an Enterprise Value of 78.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEDU has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7114.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEDU traded on average about 689.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 811.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 76.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEDU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 258.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 44.84k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.