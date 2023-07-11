Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

After finishing at $3.35 in the prior trading day, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at $3.29, down -1.79%. On the day, 3267967 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when DELLA VOLPE VINCENT sold 65,000 shares for $3.38 per share. The transaction valued at 219,447 led to the insider holds 266,326 shares of the business.

KONG DAVID sold 7,000 shares of UEC for $23,482 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 145,532 shares after completing the transaction at $3.35 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Adnani Amir, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 159,558 and bolstered with 3,615,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B. As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 658.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 337.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4255.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 375.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 43.22M with a Short Ratio of 43.22M, compared to 44.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 392.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.6M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.