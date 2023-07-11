Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.25

As of close of business last night, Tingo Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.25, down -4.21% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2295133 shares were traded. TIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIO now has a Market Capitalization of 205.05M and an Enterprise Value of -367.19M. As of this moment, Tingo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has reached a high of $5.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3190.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TIO traded 9.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.22M with a Short Ratio of 14.22M, compared to 10.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $4, with 1 analysts recommending between $4 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $915M. It ranges from a high estimate of $915M to a low estimate of $915M. As of the current estimate, Tingo Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.96M, an estimated increase of 7,551.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 9,095.30% over than the figure of $7,551.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.03M, up 3,071.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.