Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) closed at $35.39 in the last session, down -0.51% from day before closing price of $35.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726832 shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $37.50 from $24 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSEM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.73B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $47.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSEM traded on average about 799.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.23M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

