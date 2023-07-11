Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $65.71 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $65.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585241 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Friedman Douglas sold 3,170 shares for $65.57 per share. The transaction valued at 207,868 led to the insider holds 32,656 shares of the business.

Yared Rana sold 567 shares of TW for $40,416 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 1,627 shares after completing the transaction at $71.28 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Yared Rana, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 851 shares for $69.97 each. As a result, the insider received 59,544 and left with 2,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 13.91B and an Enterprise Value of 12.70B. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $79.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TW has traded an average of 846.17K shares per day and 656.57k over the past ten days. A total of 208.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TW is 0.36, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $314.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $322M to a low estimate of $308.7M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.14M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $323.09M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $312.94M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.