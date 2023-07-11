Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Records 3.24% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) was $10.83 for the day, up 3.24% from the previous closing price of $10.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691259 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UDMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Bali Eren sold 15,000 shares for $10.68 per share. The transaction valued at 160,200 led to the insider holds 1,785,238 shares of the business.

Brown Gregory Scott sold 7,668 shares of UDMY for $81,664 on Jun 15. The President and CEO now owns 1,143,138 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Venugopal Venu, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,566 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider received 37,978 and left with 402,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDMY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.20.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UDMY is 1.74, which has changed by 55.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24.

Shares Statistics:

UDMY traded an average of 615.14K shares per day over the past three months and 495.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 2.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.7M to a low estimate of $172.7M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.11M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.45M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.49M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $719.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $629.1M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.1M and the low estimate is $845.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.