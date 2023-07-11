Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Decline by -0.90% to Close at $44.15

The closing price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) was $44.15 for the day, down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $44.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512736 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D. sold 585 shares for $46.76 per share. The transaction valued at 27,355 led to the insider holds 8,985 shares of the business.

Harris Erik sold 305 shares of RARE for $14,701 on Jun 19. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 57,281 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,485 shares for $51.65 each. As a result, the insider received 76,700 and left with 9,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.87.

Shares Statistics:

RARE traded an average of 665.99K shares per day over the past three months and 462.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.63 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.96, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.08. EPS for the following year is -$6.32, with 18 analysts recommending between -$3.17 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.12M to a low estimate of $74.97M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.34M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.55M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $437.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.11M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.