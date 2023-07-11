Understanding BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) through its ratios

In the latest session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $10.07 up 4.57% from its previous closing price of $9.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094289 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when EGGERTON LISA sold 9,581 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,822 led to the insider holds 134,953 shares of the business.

EGGERTON LISA sold 8,445 shares of BIGC for $84,461 on Jun 28. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 137,253 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On May 30, another insider, Bellm Brent, who serves as the President Chief Exec Officer of the company, sold 31,907 shares for $7.47 each. As a result, the insider received 238,457 and left with 730,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIGC now has a Market Capitalization of 750.72M and an Enterprise Value of 818.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIGC has traded an average of 972.75K shares per day and 775.08k over the past ten days. A total of 74.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 5.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.09M to a low estimate of $72.99M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.2M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.97M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.07M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360M and the low estimate is $341.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.