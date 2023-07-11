Understanding Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) through its ratios

In the latest session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) closed at $0.35 down -4.29% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0158 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509522 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3351.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HILS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.92M and an Enterprise Value of 2.91M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6707.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HILS has traded an average of 691.85K shares per day and 220.58k over the past ten days. A total of 11.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.27M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 262.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 263.63k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.