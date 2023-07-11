Understanding NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) through its ratios

In the latest session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) closed at $3.89 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500920 shares were traded. NGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Cooper Bradley P bought 50,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 139,315 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 50,000 shares of NGL for $53,700 on Dec 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,615 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, REINERS DEREK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,940 and bolstered with 101,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGL now has a Market Capitalization of 513.20M and an Enterprise Value of 3.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGL has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2838.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NGL has traded an average of 583.77K shares per day and 441.91k over the past ten days. A total of 131.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.20M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, NGL Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -15.80% less than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.69B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $8.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.