Understanding OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) through its ratios

In the latest session, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) closed at $1.05 down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658200 shares were traded. OPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OptiNose Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mahmoud Ramy A sold 3,543 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 4,074 led to the insider holds 519,699 shares of the business.

Marino Michael F III sold 1,516 shares of OPTN for $1,743 on Jun 16. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec now owns 335,873 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Mahmoud Ramy A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,040 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 19,762 and left with 517,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 117.55M and an Enterprise Value of 164.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0079.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPTN has traded an average of 592.39K shares per day and 550.2k over the past ten days. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.99M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.72M to a low estimate of $15.4M. As of the current estimate, OptiNose Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.58M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.86M, a decrease of -16.00% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.28M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.5M and the low estimate is $83.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.