Understanding R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) through its ratios

In the latest session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $17.69 up 2.14% from its previous closing price of $17.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1443025 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of R1 RCM Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 17,000 shares for $16.84 per share. The transaction valued at 286,229 led to the insider holds 124,007 shares of the business.

Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 12,000 shares of RCM for $200,280 on Jun 09. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 141,007 shares after completing the transaction at $16.69 per share. On May 10, another insider, SPARBY JOHN M., who serves as the President of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $16.36 each. As a result, the insider received 327,280 and left with 243,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.40B and an Enterprise Value of 9.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCM is 0.89, which has changed by -1,798.79% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCM has traded an average of 2.71M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 417.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.15M with a Short Ratio of 21.15M, compared to 21.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $561.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $556.5M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.9M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.51M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.