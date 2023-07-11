Understanding Sanofi (SNY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) closed at $51.83 up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $51.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952965 shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sanofi’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 129.31B and an Enterprise Value of 137.88B. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNY is 0.57, which has changed by 330.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNY has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 3.69M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SNY is 1.90, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.98 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.41 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.96. EPS for the following year is $8.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.16 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.39B to a low estimate of $10.79B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.49B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.23B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.17B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.61B and the low estimate is $49.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.